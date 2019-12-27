By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

A joint crackdown by the police and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Thursday impounded 22 vehicles in Mida along the Malindi-Kilifi highway.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Kamitu and NTSA Head of Licensing Lt-Colonel (rtd) Hared Adan said the operation also nabbed one tour driver for drink driving.

Speaking to journalists in Mida, Mr Kamitu said most of those intercepted were public service vehicles (PSV) that had tampered with speed governors while others were defective.

EXPIRED LICENCES

“Some of the drivers were driving without a valid licence while others drove vehicles with expired driving licences,” he said.

He said the drivers were released on police cash bail and will appear in court Friday.

Advertisement

Mr Kamitu said they began the operation in Nairobi, Machakos, Salama, Makindu, Voi, Mazeras and Mida area along the Malindi-Mombasa highway.

He added that there were fewer road crashes reported during the Christmas period compared to previous years since the agencies mandated to ensure safety on the roads began crackdowns early.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

On his part, Mr Adan said NTSA is giving technical support to the National Police Service, adding that the joint operations are meant to ensure that all vehicles are roadworthy.

He said there were a number of incidents where vehicles' speed limiters had been tampered with, especially in light trucks and commercial vehicles and a few PSVs.

''My message to the owners of these vehicles is to ensure your vehicle is compliant. Don’t tamper with the speed governor. Ensure you have a monitoring mechanism to ensure that you are able to monitor your vehicle at any given time,'' he said.

CONTROL ROOM

Mr Adan also urged PSV operators to have control rooms from where to monitor the speed of their vehicles and ensure they are always compliant.

Once the speed governor is tampered with, he said, they remove the vehicle’s number plates and the driver is given a provisional order to be charged, then fit a new speed governor.

Mr Andrea Mweri, a passenger from Matsangoni, welcomed the operation, saying it has reduced accidents during this festive season compared to last year.