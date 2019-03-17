By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

Police in Kilifi have detained a detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for allegedly soliciting and receiving a Sh40, 000 bribe from a hotel staff.

Constable Phenix Oduya Onyango, who was recently transferred to Kilifi Police Station Merti in Isiolo County, is being held at Malindi Police Station.

Before his arrest on Friday, Mr Onyango was investigating a suicide case involving a 22-year-old third year student at Pwani University, Grace Emelda Iminza.

"EACC [Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission] detectives arrested the officer while receiving the treated money amounting to Sh40,000 from Mr Hassan Nyale Kiti to avoid implicating him in the death," said a police source that sought anonymity.

Mr Kiti is an employee of Titanic Restaurant in Kilifi County.

'SUSPECTED SUICIDE'

Police sources said the Pwani University student worked part-time at the restaurant as a waitress.

She was found dead in the Indian Ocean at Kilifi bridge in a suspected suicide.

But Pwani University students and members of the public queried the death, saying she might have been killed and dumped in the sea.

"It is said the student alighted from a boda boda near the bridge and walked towards the beach where she was found dead," said one of the Pwani University student.

The DCI officer is set to be arraigned on Monday and charged with soliciting and receiving a bribe.

EACC North Coast regional manager Gichangi Njeru confirmed the arrest.