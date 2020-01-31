By CHARLES LWANGA

Police in Malindi are detaining two men over alleged kidnapping of fellow officers that were manning a security roadblock in Sabaki, Kilifi County.

Malindi Sub county police boss Vitalis Otieno confirmed the incident yesterday, adding that the suspects are a lorry driver and his turnboy.

They are detained at Malindi Police Station.

“But kindly contact the Magarini OCPD for more information concerning the issue since the offence happened in his jurisdiction,” he said.

The Magarini Police boss Elisha Chebet, however, could not be immediately be reached for comment.

According to witnesses, police were going about their daily routine of inspecting vehicles at Sabaki Bridge when they flagged a lorry approaching the roadblock for a check.

HIGH SPEED CHASE

Joseph Mwangu, the local chairman of bodaboda operators, said the lorry which was loaded with salt and charcoal sped off as two police officers began to open sacks that were in the lorry.

“The driver then sped off immediately the officers boarded the back of the lorry to inspect, causing panic among members of the public and fellow officers,” he said.

Mr Mwangu said bodaboda operators followed the lorry while shouting at the driver to stop after they saw the officers helpless at the back of the vehicle.

“We asked the driver to stop but he disobeyed the orders,” he said, adding that by the time they got to Alaskan, hundreds of bodaboda operators were following the lorry since most of them suspected that they were Al Shabaab militia.

Police officers also followed and even shot in the air to alert the lorry driver but he ignored and kept driving.

Later on, bodaboda operators alerted each other and erected a roadblock made up of stones and logs at Thalathameli along the Malindi-Mombasa Highway.

Mr Mwangu said the lorry stopped after it loss control. The suspects were arrested and taken to Malindi Police Station together with the lorry.