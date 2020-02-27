By CHARLES LWANGA

EACC detectives on Tuesday arrested the Kilifi North education director for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe from a private school's proprietor and director.

Officers from the Ethics and Antic-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Eunice Chari Mwalaa over receipt of a Sh50,000 bribe to prevent closure of an unregistered private school in Kilifi town.

The officers responded to a complaint that the Bright Beginning Academy director filed at the EACC's office in Malindi.

Mr Alfred Mwachugha, the EACC's upper coastal regional deputy director, said the complainant claimed Mrs Mwalaa demanded a bribe of Sh70,000 to extend the period for registering the school.

“On February 23, the education officer called and asked her to bring Sh20,000 and another Sh50,000 to be shared among taskforce committee members to avoid closing down the school,” he said.

Earlier, he said, Mrs Mwalaa took Sh10,000 from the school's proprietor when he visited her office to inquire about reports of the school's closure.

“Upon discussion, the officer demanded a Sh30,000 bribe so as to grant her the extension. She gave her Sh10,000 after bargaining and asked her to look for the remaining Sh20,000 by February 24,” he said.

Mr Mwachugha said the suspect was arrested after receiving the Sh50,000 and was taken to Malindi Police Station.