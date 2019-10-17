By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) seems to be in pole position to reclaim the Ganda Ward, in Kilifi County, seat as vote tallying continues.

Mr Rueben Katana is ahead of Mr Joseph Kiponda of Jubilee Party, Mr David Mitsanze of Kadu Asili Party and Mr Abdul Omar, an independent candidate.

The seat fell vacant after the High Court nullified the election of Mr Abdulrahman Mohamed Omar owing to irregularities and illegalities that marred the August 7, 2017 election.

Earlier, Returning Officer Jumaa Musa directed police officers to eject Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and journalists from TV47 for lacking accreditation.