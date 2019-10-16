By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

On Tuesday, a man was shot dead in chaos involving Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Ganda Ward, Kilifi County.

The man, who was shot dead was an uncle to the ODM candidate in the Ganda by-election Ruben Katana. He was killed at the politician's home during a scuffle.

The by-election is scheduled for Thursday, October 17.

Here, we outline the chronology of the events that led up to the fatal incident:

3pm: ODM supporters seeking election agent jobs started arriving at Pendukiani, the home of the Ganda Ward candidate Ruben Katana.

3:30pm: Police officers arrive at the home following reports of an alleged illegal campaign gathering contrary to the electoral law. The electoral commission, IEBC had declared Monday 6pm the deadline for campaigns.

Police probe the agenda of the meeting and are informed that the gathering involves election agents. Police then decide to provide security.

Advertisement

4:00pm: Several ODM leaders including Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu, Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire, Magarini MP Michael Kingi and a group of MCAs start to arrive.

4:30pm: Another team of police officers led by Malindi Sub-County Police Commander Philip Wambugu arrives at the home.

The new team inquires about the meeting. They are told it is an election agents meeting. The officers leave.

5pm: Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa arrives in a three-vehicle convoy. She is denied access.

She then questions police officers why they have allowed the meeting to take place and why they have not dispersed the crowd. The MP then storms into the meeting with the help of her bodyguards and supporters. They are repelled by angry ODM supporters.

5:20pm: Violence escalates after rowdy youths begin to throw stones and logs at the MP and her supporters.

5:30pm: Shots are fired and teargas canisters are lobed to disperse the rowdy youths. One person is shot dead, while several others are injured.

7pm: Locals and area leaders gather at the Malindi Sub-County Hospital to mourn the slain ODM supporter. Others gather at the police station to file a report.

10pm: Police officers led by Kilifi County Commissioner Magu Mutindika and County Police Commander Patrick Okeri go to Ms Jumwa’s residence at Kakuyuni where they are denied access.

11pm: Coast police regional commander Rashid Yakub arrives at Ms Jumwa’s home.

2pm: Police officers break the gate lock and search her vehicles.