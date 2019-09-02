By MAUREEN ONGALA

TV comedian Davies Mwabili, popularly known as Inspekta Mwala, will be arraigned in Mariakani, Kilifi County on Friday.

Rabai Police Sub-County Commander David Maina confirmed that Mr Mwambili will be charged with causing death through dangerous driving.

Mr Mwabili is out on a Sh40,000 police bond.

On Sunday last week, he knocked down and killed 35-year-old Ismael Mangi in Kwa Randu along the Mazeras highway.

The victim worked at Rhino Cement company and hailed from Malindi Constituency.

According to reports from the police, Mr Mwabili was overtaking another vehicle when he knocked Mr Mangi who was crossing the road.

Mr Mwabili was driving from Kaloleni town.

Earlier reports from police said the actor was to be taken to court after a post-mortem exam is done on the body at the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

The post-mortem was conducted last Tuesday and the body released to the family who proceeded to Malindi.

At the same time, the Rabai police boss has denied claims that the family has been allowed to settle the matter out of court.

“The family is not the complainant, it is the republic on their behalf and a case of causing death cannot be settled out of court,” said Mr Maina.

Mr Maina said authorities are working according to the law and that the family is at liberty to decide on what course they will follow.

“We will charge him and if the family wants to settle the matter out of court it is upon them, but we will have done our part,” he said.