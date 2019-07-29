By KNA

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has supported the Punguza Mizigo referendum Bill which is sponsored by the Third Way Alliance which is led by Dr Ekuru Aukot, saying it is a sure cure for the elusive two-thirds gender representation.

She said if passed, the Bill will also end the supremacy battles between the Senate and the National Assembly as it has clearly defined the roles of the two chambers of Parliament, with the Senate being the upper House.

She said this on Sunday during a funds drive for the Gongoni Pastors’ Fellowship in Magarini Constituency where she represented Deputy President William Ruto.

She gave Dr Ruto's donation of Sh1 million and promised to deliver another Sh1.5 million from the DP to the church in October as per his promise to give them Sh5 million.

RUBBISHES BBI

Ms Jumwa rubbished the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was formed following the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in March last year.

“The Building Bridges Initiative only seeks to create positions for individuals unlike the Punguza Mizigo Bill which seeks to reduce the burden on the electorate while advocating for development,” she said.

Ms Jumwa has been at loggerheads with her party ODM after it resolved to expel her for campaigning for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The party, which supports the BBI, is reportedly plotting to oust her from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) after failing in its bid to have her removed from the National Assembly.

EQUAL REPRESENTATION

Ms Jumwa said the Punguza Mizigo Bill will ensure equal representation in both Houses of Parliament as it is advocating for a male and a female MP in each of the proposed 47 parliamentary electoral areas.

“As a woman, I support the Bill since it will introduce equal representation at the constituency level,” she said.

She said under the amended supreme law, each ward will receive more than Sh200 million annually since the revenue allocation would be increased from the current 15 percent to 35 percent.

CALL TO MCAS

Ms Jumwa urged members of county assemblies to support the Bill as it will ensure more funds will be disbursed to the grassroots.

“I am aware that Members of Parliament will oppose this Bill, but I urge members of county assemblies to pass it since it will ensure more funds are disbursed to the grassroots,” she said.

She said the proposals in the Punguza Mizigo Bill will liberate MCAs from enslavement by governors since funds will constitutionally be disbursed to the wards and not at the whims of governors.

Ms Jumwa’s declaration came just a day after Kilifi North MP Owen Baya opposed the Punguza Mizigo Bill saying it does not cater for the interests of Coast residents.