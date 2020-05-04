Kilifi gang kills patrolling officer, escapes with gun

By MAUREEN ONGALA

Police in Kilifi County have launched a manhunt after a gang of unknown armed men killed a policeman in Rabai Sub-county and escaped with his G3 gun loaded with 20 bullets on Sunday night.

The gang also attacked another policeman and a bodaboda rider before vanishing in a nearby bush.

The two were stationed at Rabai police station.

The deceased, Kelvin Kiragu, was in the company of his colleague Brian Mwadime and boda boda rider Harrison Mwamuye while on patrol along the Bondora-Mwakirunge road at about 7:30 pm when they were attacked.

The body of the late Kiragu is at the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

According to confirmed reports from Rabai police, Mr Mwadime escaped unhurt while the boda boda operator was rushed to Holani Medical Centre after he sustained cuts on the head.

HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Meanwhile, sources say that police officers in the area have been on the spot for harassing palm wine (mnazi) transporters along the road by demanding bribes.

The officers are said to always use boda bodas to conduct their patrols.

Most traders transport their mnazi from Rabai and other parts of the County to Mombasa using motorbikes.

Last week, more than a hundred bodaboda operators -- most of them mnazi transporters -- were arrested.