By MAUREEN ONGALA

A two-year-old girl has died in unclear circumstances at the house of her mother’s lover in Wema village, Ganze constituency.

Her mother and her lover were away when the toddler died on Friday night. The man had attended a funeral in the neighbourhood while the woman is said to have gone to church.

Ganze Sub-county Police Commander Patrick Ngeiywa said they were investigating the matter "to establish the cause of the girl’s death” adding, a post-mortem will be done on the body on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death.

The girl’s mother Dorcas Kombe, 20, said her daughter did not show any signs of illness when she left for prayers at 8pm Friday.

“I fed and bathed my children and ensured that they were asleep before I left. I left my man in the house. Around 2am, he came to the church with his friend and informed me that my daughter had died,” Ms Kombe said.

Her lover, she said, had told her that he did not lock the door of their house before leaving for a funeral in the neighbourhood.

“He said that when he returned to check on the children, he found that the girl had died,” Ms Kombe said.