Police in Kilifi have seized 35 pieces of elephant tusks worth Sh18 million.

Two suspects believed to be the owners of the consignment were also arrested Tuesday morning during a sting operating in Makombeni village in Rabai Sub-County.

The operation by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers and police officers was conducted at around 5.45am.

Rabai Sub-County Police Commander David Maina said the consignment weighed 185 kilogrammes.

“Two other suspects managed to escape during the crackdown but we are still pursuing them. The two other suspects who are in our custody are helping us with investigations,” said Mr Maina.

Police reports indicate that the ivory had been hidden in sacks which and buried underground.

Mr Maina said it is believed that the tusks were poached from elephants in Tsavo National Park or neighbouring ranches in Taita Taveta.

“From the packaging, it is clear that the consignment was ready for sale by the suspects. We thank members of the public who tipped us,” said the police chief.

In May, four people were arrested with 12 pieces of ivory in Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

Two suspects were apprehended in Kilifi with four pieces of ivory weighing 8.5 kilogrammes which were concealed in sacks of charcoal.

The other two suspects were found with eight pieces of tusks weighing 8.9 kilogrammes in Mwembe Tayari, Mombasa.