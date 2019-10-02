By CHARLES LWANGA

Detectives from the anti-graft agency on Wednesday arrested an assistant chief in Malindi on allegations of receiving bribe.

The officers from the Ethics and Antic-corruption commission (EACC) seized Nichodemus Mwayele, who is the assistant chief of Shella, for receiving Sh15,000 bribe to assist a local repossess his grabbed land.

The detectives were responding to a complaint lodged by Kazungu Charo at the EACC offices in Malindi.

Mr Charo had complained that the assistant chief had solicited a bribe of Sh20,000 as an inducement to facilitate the repossession of his mother’s piece of land in Muyeye, Malindi.

A source of the EACC told the Nation that detectives laid a trap and the assistant chief was arrested at his office after receiving the treated money amounting to Sh15,000.

"All the money was recovered and the suspect is being processed for arraignment," added the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.