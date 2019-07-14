By MOHAMED AHMED

A police officer in Kilifi County has shot and killed himself allegedly after a quarrel with his wife.

Constable Kelvin Kipkemoi, who is attached to Kaloleni Police Station, killed himself at around 5.30am Sunday.

The officer had just finished his night shift at the station.

Kilifi County Police Commander Patrick Okeri said Mr Kipkemoi shot himself inside a house, which is few metres away from the station.

GUNSHOT

“The officer completed his shift without any problem and when he proceeded to his house, a shot was heard by his colleague who found him dead after they went to check what had happened,” said Mr Okeri.

The house where the officer killed himself in is a temporary structure that police officers who are on night shift use for easy access to the station.

It is 70 metres away from the police report office.

According to Mr Kipkemoi’s colleague, who spoke on condition of anonymity, his wife had visited him at the house.

“They had some argument the previous night,” said the officer.

The officer revealed that Mr Kipkemoi married the woman just recently.

FAMILY ISSUES

“We understand there could be family issues, but let us do our investigations before we make any conclusions.” Mr Okeri said.

The police commander urged officers in the county to share with friends and relative problems which they may be facing and which they cannot handle by themselves.

“There are issues that one cannot handle and they need to be addressed by friends and relatives. I urge my officers to open up on their problems so that we can tackle them together,” added Mr Okeri.

Cases of suicide among police officers over domestic squabbles have been on the rise since 2017.