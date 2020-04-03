By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Detectives on Friday arrested Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi at the Coast General Hospital.

Mr Saburi, a Covid-19 survivor, is set to face charges for refusing to isolate himself.

He was taken to Urban Police Headquarters where he was interrogated.

Mr Saburi is accused of not isolating himself upon his arrival from Germany as required by the government in the fight against coronavirus.

Locals took to the social media to condemn the deputy governor, referring to him as a “selfish and irresponsible leader” who has put the lives of many Kilifi residents at risk.

This was after some residents claimed they interacted with Mr Saburi, shook hands and even hugged him after his return from Germany.

Advertisement

In one of the social media platforms, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga said he had an opportunity to talk to Mr Saburi who was very remorseful.