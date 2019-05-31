By CHARLES LWANGA

Six people died on Friday when a matatu collided head-on with a lorry at Gede along Malindi-Kilifi road.

Malindi police base commander George Naibei said the matatu had been heading from Malindi to Mombasa when it collided with the lorry belonging to Malindi Salt Works Limited.

Mr Naibei said the six people died at the scene.

“The injured were rushed to Malindi Sub-County Hospital in critical condition," he said, adding the bodies were taken to the mortuary there.

Mr Rogers Wesonga, a teacher at Chumani Secondary School, said the driver of the lorry lost control while heading to Malindi.