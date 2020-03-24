By MAUREEN ONGALA

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire has called on the government to make public names of those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Speaking on Monday, the MP said that such a disclosure will enable Kenyans to monitor their networks in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The MP is currently under the mandatory 14-day quarantine after he came in contact with some of the people who interacted with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who tested positive for Covid-19.

SAVE CITIZENS

Mr Mwambire said the only way the government can save the citizens who are already living in panic is to let them know who has the virus in order to check if they came into contact with them so that they can take the necessary precautions.

“Let the government publicise those who are positive so that we can establish their networks. We must be more serious as we take self-quarantine. We will not be able to trace those who mingled with those who have already tested positive hence they might further spread the disease,” he said.

COUNTY OFFICIALS QUARANTINED

Some senior Kilifi County officials, including Roads Chief Kenneth Kazungu, are also observing the 14 days quarantine at home after interacting with the deputy governor’s driver and bodyguards.

In a recorded video clip that was posted on a WhatsApp group in Kilifi, Mr Kazungu said he wants to break the long chain (of possible infections) by staying safe at home.

“As much as I did not interact directly with the deputy governor, at some point I interacted with some of his support staff. I remember having sat with one of his personal assistants while waiting for our turn at a barber shop. Again, some of his bodyguards and also the driver interacted with some of my staff members in the department of Transport and some of them came to my office for briefing,” he said.

LONG CHAIN

“The chain is very long and, as a matter of precaution, it is wise that I put myself under quarantine. I have told my family members to maintain a safe distance from me so that I may not infect them,” he added.

Fear and panic has engulfed Kilifi after it was established that quite a number of people had interacted with the deputy governor from the time he returned from Germany on March 6.

KENYANS IN DANGER

One close associate of the deputy governor, Sammy Nyundo, who is also under quarantine, faulted the government accusing it of endangering many lives.

“As much as the government is trying to control panic, it is at the same time risking the spread of this virus. The identities of all positive cases should be made public so that tracing (of contacts) can be done faster,” he said.