The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested a director of a private primary school and two teachers for being in possession of textbooks meant for public schools.

EACC North Coast Regional Manager Gichangi Njeru said officers, who were working on a tip-off, raided Mr Phillip Kimaru’s home and recovered dozens of textbooks on Friday. Mr Kimaru is the director of Mary Junior School, a private institution in Malindi.

“We also conducted another search at the school located in Muyeye and recovered textbooks,” he said.

He said that upon interrogation, the suspect named two teachers from Magarini who have been supplying him with the books.

Mr Njeru said the raid was prompted by reports from residents that learning materials meant for public schools were being used in several private schools in Malindi.

“The two teachers were arrested and taken to Malindi Police Station after recording statements with the EACC,” he said.

He said the suspects will be charged with handling stolen property, unlawful acquisition of public property and abuse of office.

The recovered learning materials seen by the Nation were branded ‘not for sale.’

Some textbooks had pages stapled, while others were neatly covered to conceal the identity marks of the schools that were meant to benefit from them.

Some of the books had the original public schools’ rubber stamps erased and replaced with that of Mary Junior School.

Mr Njeru, who praised members of the public for giving information, also encouraged them to report corruption cases to his office.