Three die in Malindi road crash

By CHARLES LWANGA

Three people died Saturday evening after a matatu and a saloon car collided in Mida on the Malindi-Kilifi road.

Malindi police boss George Naibei said the 14-seater matatu was heading to Mombasa when it collided head-on with an oncoming saloon car that was heading towards Malindi at around 8pm.

Mr Naibei said the driver of saloon car, who died on the spot, was overtaking when he crashed into a matatu.

About 20 people were taken to Malindi Sub-County Hospital for treatment, the police boss said.

Mr Naibei said police are investigating reports that the matatu had excess passengers.

Malindi hospital medical superintendent Evans Ogato said out of the 25 patients they received at the facility, 22 of them have been admitted.

He said two adults and a child died while receiving treatment.