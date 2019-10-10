Two Tanzanian fishermen drown in Watamu

He said the death could have been avoided since the scene of accident was only 500 meters from the beach.

Mr Mwambire also blamed authorities for the slow response and lack of rescue equipment at his BMU for the loss.

By CHARLES LWANGA

Two Tanzanian fishermen have died after their boat capsized in the Indian Ocean while on a fishing expedition at Watamu in Kilifi County.

Watamu Beach Management Unit (BMU) chairman Hosman Mwambire said local fishermen rescued two other fishermen in the Wednesday morning incident.

Speaking to the press at Watamu, Mr Mwambire identified the two brothers as Mr Nasoor Hamad Said and Mr Said Hamad Said.

“They drowned after their boat was hit by heavy tides following a storm at the Watamu creek,” he said.

COLLEAGUES RESCUED

He added: “Their colleagues Mr Said Khamis Said and Mr Harun Abeid Seif were rescued."

He said the death could have been avoided since the scene of accident was only 500 meters from the beach.

“We lack rescue equipment despite five members of my team having undergone a rescue training course, and they had to risk their lives using shaky boats to assist their colleagues,” he said.

BURIED

The BMU said the two brothers were later buried at the Watamu Muslim cemetery according to the Muslim religious practice and tradition.

“On September, 9, 2019, I received eight Tanzanian fishermen but unfortunately two of them died while on fishing expedition,” he said.

One of the survivors, Mr Seif said they tried to save their colleague after the boat capsized but they were overwhelmed by the strong ocean waves.

“We survived the first three waves but the fourth wave that hit the boat, throwing us in different directions," he said.