By CHARLES LWANGA

Two men accused of defrauding the family of Mombasa tycoon, the late Tahir Sheikh Said (TSS), of Sh1 billion have been freed on a Sh2 million bond each after they pleaded not guilty.

Malindi Senior Principal Magistrate Silvia Wewa released Mr Aweys Ahmed Mohamed and Mr Zein Ahmed Mohamed could be freed on an alternative Sh1 million cash bail each.

The two, together with their accomplice, Mr James Mwangi, are facing several others criminal cases in Mombasa and Malindi involving defrauding the TSS business empire millions of shillings.

FORGERY

But last Tuesday, Mr Aweys and Mr Zein appeared before Ms Wewa and denied other new charges of forgery and making false documents to obtain bank loans at Victor Wewe and Associate offices in Mombasa.

The court heard that the two, being directors and shareholders of KAAB Investments Limited, made falsified minutes of the board meeting to obtain loans on January 15, 2014.

They are also accused of forging minutes of a meeting held on May 26, 2014 at purporting that Balwinder Kaur Sagoo, a co-director and a majority shareholder of the company, was present when she was not.

SIGNATURE

The two were also charged with forging the signature of Ms Fatma Tahir Sheikh Said on a letter of further charge dated April 14, 2014 for National Bank of Kenya to enable them secure a bank loan of Sh149,400,000.

They court also heard that they forged the signature of the late Mr Tauhida Tahir Sheikh Said on March 12, 2015 to enable them secure a loan of USD18 million from the National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

They are also accused of forging the signature of Mr Osman Tahir Sheikh Said on November 22, 2014 in order to secure a bank loan of Sh735 million from NBK.