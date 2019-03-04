By CHARLES LWANGA

Three men accused of defrauding the late Mombasa tycoon Tahir Sheikh Said of Sh400 million, have been slapped with another bond of Sh5 million.

Malindi Chief Magistrate Julie Oseko released Mr Aweys Ahmed Mohamed, Mr Zein Ahmed Mohamed and Mr James Mwangi after their surety went missing in court.

The court arrived at this decision after the prosecution, led by Mr David Fedha and Ms Alice Mathangani, revealed that title deeds deposited as Sh4 million sureties were missing.

The suspects had appeared in the court for pretrial but the prosecution amended their charge sheet by including two more forgery charges.

The court heard that the three forged a letter of offer for Kenya Commercial Bank bearing the signature of Mr Tahir Sheikh at Jane Wanjiru Kago Advocates in Mombasa on August 25, 2014.

They were also charged with forging Mr Tahir Sheikh Said’s signature on February 16, 2015 to secure a loan of Sh225,000,000 at National Bank of Kenya Limited.

During the pretrial, it emerged that two Malindi court clerks, were arrested and charged in a Mombasa court for the theft of the surety.

Earlier, Dr Oseko said the case involved serious matters that touched on the court officers.

The missing surety at Malindi court was later used to bail out a businessman accused of trafficking heroin and cocaine worth Sh275 million in Mombasa.

Mr Swaleh Yussuf and his wife Asma Abdalla were charged with trafficking 91,738g of heroin valued at Sh275,214, 000 on February 13, 2017.

Detectives arrested court clerks- Mr Roba Jarsan Jara and Ms Driscillah Wanjala Mwamburi and charged them with theft and conspiracy to defeat justice.

The two are alleged to have colluded with Mr Anthony Chai Baya, who is yet to be arrested, to secure and execute bond for Mr Yussuf over the drug trafficking charges.

Mr Yussuf and the two clerks were later released on Sh500,000 bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

But on Monday, Dr Oseko summoned the officers investigating the matter of the stolen surety to appear before her on March 13, 2019.

The case will be heard on June 17 and June 20, 2019.