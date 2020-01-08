The bus swerved then rolled several times before it landed into a ditch.

By GEORGE MUNENE

At least 14 students were injured on Wednesday after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Gacharu, Kirinyaga County.

The students from Baricho Boys School suffered head, leg and hand injuries and were taken to Sagana Sub-County Hospital where twelve were treated and discharged.

Two of the victims, who were seriously wounded, were taken to Kerugoya Referral hospital Hospital for specialised treatment.

More than 30 others students escaped unhurt.

The students were travelling back to school after the Christmas holiday when the accident occurred.

Some of the students who escaped unhurt following the accident. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A witness said the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle. The bus swerved then rolled several times before it landed into a ditch.

Following the accident, there was a huge traffic jam as police and villagers blocked the usually busy Kagio-Sagana road to rescue the victims.

The driver of the Joy Kenya bus fled the scene after angry residents confronted him.

Mwea West police boss Stephen Wenda said the driver of the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.