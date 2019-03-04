One of the suspects died at home after the clobbering.

They are alleged to have committed the offence on the night of February 28.

The trio are accused of beating Ibrahim Mwaniki to death and seriously injuring his friend for allegedly being drunk and disorderly.

By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Three Nyumba Kumi Initiative members, among them an assistant chief, are being investigated over the killing of a resident at Kiangungi village in Kirinyaga County.

The trio are accused of beating Ibrahim Mwaniki to death and seriously injuring his friend for allegedly being drunk and disorderly.

They are alleged to have committed the offence on the night of February 28. Mwaniki died at home soon after the brutal attack.

Embu East Deputy Commissioner Leonard Mugute assured locals, who rose up in protest after the killing, justice will prevail.

"Those involved in the killing will be arrested and prosecuted and I urge relatives and residents to remain calm," said Mr Mugute.

Locals claimed the zealous suspects allegedly clobbered their victims with clubs after they stumbled on them drunk. They accused them of making noise that night and being a nuisance.

“They brutally killed our colleague and they should face the law," Mr Levi Bahati, a witness said.

As news of the fatal attack spread, residents staged a demonstration in the area demanding justice.

On Sunday, Mr Mugute asked relatives of the slain man to record statements at the local police station.