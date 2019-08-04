Two killed, 11 injured in Kerugoya crash  

By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Two people died while eleven others sustained serious injuries after a 14-seater matatu hit a motorcycle rider on the Kerugoya-Kutus road in Kirinyaga County on Sunday.

The survivors, who sustained head, leg and limbs injuries, were rushed to Kerugoya Referral Hospital for treatment.

According to the witnesses the accident occurred when a 14- seater matatu, which was heading towards Karatina from Kutus Town, rolled at Giacai village after hitting a motorcycle.

Due to impact the driver of the ill-fated matatu and the boda- boda rider died on the spot.

County Police Commander Leah Kithei said it was sad two people lost their lives. Ms Kithei said investigations had been launched to establish the cause of the accident.