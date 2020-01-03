By GEORGE MUNENE

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested 13 illegal immigrants from Ethiopia and confiscated 20kg of bhang that they had.

They were apprehended on Thursday night and locked up at Sagana police station for questioning.

The immigrants had been travelling to Nairobi when police officers stopped them at a road block in Sagana town.

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

Mwea West police boss Stephen Wenda said the 13 were using a Toyota Prado.

He said the driver tried to escape but was blocked by a police car.

It was amid the confusion that the immigrants attempted to escape but were cornered and arrested.

The driver fled on foot and police are looking for him.