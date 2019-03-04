By GRACE GITAU

By NICHOLAS KOMU

The Sixth Annual Devolution Conference has kicked off in Kirinyaga County amid tight security.

Delegates started arriving in the county on Sunday as others opted to travel on Monday.

Hundreds of participants thronged Gitwe Primary School to collect their accreditation badges so as to access Kirinyaga University grounds where the conference is being held.

Organisers had a difficult time controlling crowds as delegates pushed to confirm their registration statuses.

Some complained that the exercise was disorganised but officials reassured them that their issues would be addressed.

DETAILS MISSING

Some were turned away after their details could not be found in the Council of Governors’ records.

At the venue, tents had been pitched and exhibitors were busy arranging their wares ahead of the official opening by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

Police had mounted roadblocks on major roads and conducted random security checks and diverted vehicles to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

This year's theme is “Deliver, Transform, Measure; Remaining Accountable”.

HEALTHCARE

The governors will tour the Nyeri County Referral Hospital to assess the impact of devolution on healthcare.

The Nairobi-Nyeri highway was busy as vehicles carrying dignitaries made their way to Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties.

By Sunday evening, most hotels in Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang'a and Embu counties had recorded 100 percent bookings. Some had hiked the rates to cash in on the influx of clients during the four-day conference.