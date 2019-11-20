By GEORGE MUNENE

Locals are reeling in shock after a policeman who went missing for four days was found dead at Mururi market in Kirinyaga County.

The officer disappeared on Saturday last week but his decomposing body was found on Wednesday morning inside a rental house belonging to his male friend.

According to the residents, they suspected something was amiss when a foul smell started emanating from the house.

"House flies were hovering over and around the building where there was a bad smell. When we peeped through the window, we saw the decomposing body and we reported the matter to the police," Mr Michael Chomba, a resident said.

DECOMPOSING BODY

The residents suspect that the officer had been killed by an unknown assailant before being abandoned in the house.

Prior to his death, the officer was seen in a bar in the company of three people.

"The officer was enjoying drinks with the two strangers but we are shocked to learn that he is dead," one of the residents who sought anonymity citing the sensitivity of the matter said.

As news of the death of the policeman spread, police drove to the scene and moved his remains to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

A sombre mood engulfed the market as the officers took away the decomposing body to the morgue for postmortem.

Following the discovery, officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have launched investigations to establish whether the death was a suicide or homicide.

FRIEND IN CUSTODY

Already, the victim's friend has been seized and locked up at Wang'uru Police Station.

Confirming the arrest, the Kirinyaga County police commander, Ms Leah Kithei said the suspect was assisting detectives with investigations.

"It is true one suspect has been picked up for interrogation. We would like to know the circumstances under which the officer met his death.

However, Ms Kithei declined to give the name of the victim as his family had not been informed of the death.

Ms Kithei asked the residents to cooperate with the investigative officers and volunteer information which can assist in unveiling the mystery surrounding the death of the officer who was based at Difathas police post.

The landlord, Mr David Kinyua said he learnt of the demise of the victim with great shock.