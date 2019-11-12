By GEORGE MUNENE

A six-year-old boy drowned in Thiba River as heavy rains continue pounding Kirinyaga County.

The incident brings to five the number of residents who have been killed by floods since the rains started.

He was playing with his three friends on the banks of the flooded river in Gakungu village on Tuesday when he accidentally fell into the water.

Strong water currents swept him downstream.

ALERTED VILLAGERS

On seeing what was happening, his friends fled in panic and alerted villagers who embarked on a search for the boy.

Villagers combed the river banks for hours but gave up after they failed to trace the nursery school boy.

"We have looked for the minor everywhere but we could not find him," said Ms Nancy Koori.

The incident happened just after Mwea MP Kabinga Wathayu left the village.

NO BRIDGE

The MP had toured the area following complaints that the village lacks a bridge for crossing the river.

He assured the villagers that a bridge will be erected as it is dangerous to cross the river on foot.

The boy drowned soon after the MP left the village after addressing the residents.

Mr Wathayu appealed to the government to dispatch divers to the village to assist in the search for the body.