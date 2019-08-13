By GEORGE MUNENE

Central region Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) officials have lashed out at their national Secretary-General Wilson Session for pushing for the abolition of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The officials have now demanded for Mr Sossion’s resignation, accusing him of politicising TSC issues for his selfish interests.

The officials gave Mr Sossion a seven-day ultimatum to tender his resignation failure to which “he will face their wrath”.

Speaking in Sagana town in Kirinyaga County Monday, the officials, who were drawn from all the Knut branches in the region, vowed to take unspecified action against Mr Sossion if he fails to heed to their demands after the expiry of the ultimatum.

SECRET WEAPON

"We have a secret weapon which we shall use to dislodge Mr Sossion," the Kirinyaga Knut Branch Assistant Executive Secretary Patrick Kanaiyu stated.

The officials reminded the Knut boss that they have confidence in TSC and he should therefore stop meddling in its operations.

They observed that the TSC competently handles more than 300,000 teachers and it should not be disbanded.

"The TSC is doing a good job and it should remain. We are opposed to Mr Sossion's call for its disbandment," said Murang'a Knut branch official Evans Njuguna.

CONSULT TEACHERS

They strongly criticised Mr Sossion for going public on the issue without consulting the teachers to give their views.

"Mr Sossion made a serious mistake of saying that the TSC must go without seeking the views of teachers. He should pack up and go home," added Mr Kanaiyu.

On August 10, Mr Sossion said the TSC should be abolished and replaced by an independent agency that will oversee implementation of regulations and policy matters.

Mr Sossion, who is also a nominated MP, insisted that he and other lawmakers will sponsor an amendment to the Act that created TSC to scrap the commission.

TEACHERS' WELFARE

"We must deal with this rogue commission. It has failed to champion the rights and welfare of teachers for which it was created. It is only preoccupied with dividing the teachers and perfecting discrimination," said Mr Sossion.

The central Knut officials also took issue Mr Sossion for being against the government’s efforts to implement the new competency-based curriculum (CBC).

They said they cannot continue supporting a secretary-general who is fighting government education policies.