alexa Waiguru and Ndambiri supporters clash in Mwea - Daily Nation
Waiguru and Ndambiri supporters clash in Mwea

Thursday April 2 2020

Anne Waiguru's supporters

Governor Anne Waiguru's supporters addressing journalists after their meeting was disrupted by armed youths allied to deputy governor Peter Ndambiri in Kithima village on April 2, 2020. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • An impeachment motion against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was formally be tabled at the county assembly Wednesday.
  • Waiguru supporters accuse Mr Ndambiri of colluding with some MCAs to to remove the county boss from office.
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
Chaos erupted Thursday in Kirinyaga after Governor Anne Waiguru’s supporters and those of her deputy Peter Ndambiri clashed.

The two groups clashed in Kithima village, Mwea, which is the political stronghold of Mr Ndambiri.

Trouble started when Ms Waiguru's supporters held a meeting in the village and allegedly accused Mr Ndambiri of colluding with some Kirinyaga MCAs to impeach Ms Waiguru.

They also claimed that the Mr Ndambiri was determined to ensure the name of Ms Waiguru is tarnished.

As the meeting was going on, hostile youths armed with clubs and whips, disrupted the gathering, causing attendees to flee in different directions.

The youths vowed not to allow the governor or her supporters to undermine Mr Ndambiri.

"We will protect the deputy governor from all forms of mistreatment," one of the youths shouted.

Moments later, Ms Waiguru's supporters led by Mr Charles Gitari regroup and claimed that the youths had been hired to attack them.

"We had convened the meeting to discuss the coronovirus pandemic and to tell Mr Ndambiri to stop planning how  our governor will be impeached.

“The meeting was very peaceful but was disrupted by goons," Mr Gitari said.

He called on the police arrest and prosecute people causing chaos in the area.

" We don't advocate for violence and rowdy youths should be punished according to the rule of law," Mr Gitari said.

On Wednesday, a notice of a special motion to impeach Ms Waiguru was filed in the county assembly.

It was tabled by the Mutira Ward Representative Kinyua Wangui during a special sitting.

Mr Wangui accused Ms Waiguru of gross violation of the Constitution and undermining the powers and authority of the assembly.