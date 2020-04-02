By GEORGE MUNENE

Chaos erupted Thursday in Kirinyaga after Governor Anne Waiguru’s supporters and those of her deputy Peter Ndambiri clashed.

The two groups clashed in Kithima village, Mwea, which is the political stronghold of Mr Ndambiri.

Trouble started when Ms Waiguru's supporters held a meeting in the village and allegedly accused Mr Ndambiri of colluding with some Kirinyaga MCAs to impeach Ms Waiguru.

They also claimed that the Mr Ndambiri was determined to ensure the name of Ms Waiguru is tarnished.

As the meeting was going on, hostile youths armed with clubs and whips, disrupted the gathering, causing attendees to flee in different directions.

The youths vowed not to allow the governor or her supporters to undermine Mr Ndambiri.

"We will protect the deputy governor from all forms of mistreatment," one of the youths shouted.

Moments later, Ms Waiguru's supporters led by Mr Charles Gitari regroup and claimed that the youths had been hired to attack them.

"We had convened the meeting to discuss the coronovirus pandemic and to tell Mr Ndambiri to stop planning how our governor will be impeached.

“The meeting was very peaceful but was disrupted by goons," Mr Gitari said.

He called on the police arrest and prosecute people causing chaos in the area.

" We don't advocate for violence and rowdy youths should be punished according to the rule of law," Mr Gitari said.

On Wednesday, a notice of a special motion to impeach Ms Waiguru was filed in the county assembly.

It was tabled by the Mutira Ward Representative Kinyua Wangui during a special sitting.