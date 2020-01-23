By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Coffee farmers on Thursday demonstrated against alleged mistreatment by the management of Kibirigwi Coffee Cooperative Society in Kirinyaga County.

They went on a rampage after they were locked out of an Annual General Meeting at Kibirigwi Factory, that was convened to discuss the society’s affairs.

Society chairman Samson Mureithi, in whom they declared no confidence, did not answer phone calls for comment on their claims.

CHAOS

During the protest, the farmers barricaded Sagana-Makutano highway causing a major traffic jam.

They also stoned motorists heading to Nairobi from Nyeri, forcing them to use the longer Karatina-Kerugoya route.

Advertisement

Kiini chief David Munene was booed when he unsuccessfully attempted to calm the rioters.

However, police in full combat gear engaged the farmers in running battles, eventually broke up demonstration and sent them away.

COMPLAINTS

The farmers accredited to Cema Factory claimed they had the right to attend the meeting but were locked out for opposing the society's management.

While vowing to keep up the rebellion, they demanded fresh elections for a opportunity to out chairman Mureithi.

The farmers asked the county to intervene and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the society.

"The management is using police to bar us from participating in the AGM to air our grievances. Our factory was shut down in July last year due to leadership wrangles but the management has refused to address the issue," claimed one Anne Maina. "Following the closure, some of us are forced to either hawk or deliver our coffee in Nyeri."

REACTIONS

However, chief Munene however said the farmers were denied entry for security reasons.