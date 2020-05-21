Kirinyaga Covid-19 positive truck driver traced to miller

By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Thursday said the county had handled its first Covid-19 case.

The patient, a truck driver, was traced to a maize factory in Kutus which was closed for four days after being fumigated.

The 55-year-old had delivered maize from Malaba in Busia County. He was taken to Kenyatta University Hospital in Nairobi.