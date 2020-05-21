alexa Kirinyaga Covid-19 positive truck driver traced to miller - Daily Nation
 
  
Kirinyaga Covid-19 positive truck driver traced to miller

Thursday May 21 2020

KU Hospital

The entrance to Kenyatta University Hospital where the Kirinyaga patient was taken. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The 55-year-old had delivered maize from Malaba in Busia County.
  • He was taken to Kenyatta University Hospital in Nairobi.
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Thursday said the county had handled its first Covid-19 case.

The patient, a truck driver, was traced to a maize factory in Kutus which was closed for four days after being fumigated.

The 55-year-old had delivered maize from Malaba in Busia County. He was taken to Kenyatta University Hospital in Nairobi.

Two factory workers were isolated at Kerugoya for testing and 22 others put in self quarantine.