DCI cop dies while pursuing motorcycle thief

By GEORGE MUNENE

A policeman pursuing a motorcycle thief died while his colleague was seriously injured when a vehicle they were in overturned along the Makutano-Embu road in Kirinyaga County in what residents say is one of the worst accidents reported in the area in recent times.

The officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations succumbed to injuries but his colleague was rushed to Embu Level Five hospital for treatment.

Due to impact, the officer's head was decapitated and thrown several metres away from the scene of the accident. It took traffic police three hours to recover it from the horrific scene.

The driver of the vehicle was also wounded during the Monday evening incident.

According to Mwea East police boss John Onditi, the officers were heading to Embu to look for a boda boda thief when the driver of a Sienta taxi they were ridding in lost control of the vehicle.

The car veered off the road, rolled several times and then plunged into the swamp at Difathas village, causing the fatal accident which left villagers and law enforcement officers badly shaken.

Witnesses said they saw the speeding taxi swerve before it landed in the swamp.

"It is the worst accident ever reported in the area in recent times," one of the residents said.

Another resident, Irungu Mwangi, narrated how he heard a loud sound and rushed to the scene only to find the headless body of the officer lying in a pool of blood.

"It was a terrible accident which really shocked us," he added.

Mr Onditi narrated how a rider reported at Wang'uru police station that his motorcycle had been stolen and gave information on the whereabouts of the thief.

It was then that the officers set out in search of the suspected thug, but sadly their journey was cut short by the accident.

The remains of the officer were later collected and taken to the mortuary.