alexa Kirinyaga assembly speaker David Githanda resigns - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga assembly speaker David Githanda resigns

Tuesday July 30 2019

David Githanda

Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker David Githanda during a past event. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEIDA GROUP 

Advertisement
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author

David Githanda has resigned as Kirinyaga County Assembly speaker.

Mr Githanda tendered his resignation Tuesday citing personal reasons in a notice addressed to the Governor Anne Waiguru.

The speaker said his resignation takes effect on August 15.

Mr Githanda, a close ally of the governor, said he would like to give the assembly sufficient time to commence the process of appointing another suitable replacement and ensure a smooth transition.