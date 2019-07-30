Kirinyaga assembly speaker David Githanda resigns
David Githanda has resigned as Kirinyaga County Assembly speaker.
Mr Githanda tendered his resignation Tuesday citing personal reasons in a notice addressed to the Governor Anne Waiguru.
The speaker said his resignation takes effect on August 15.
Mr Githanda, a close ally of the governor, said he would like to give the assembly sufficient time to commence the process of appointing another suitable replacement and ensure a smooth transition.