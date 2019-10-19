Girl, 13, dies in Kirinyaga road crash

By GEORGE MUNENE

A teenage girl was on Saturday killed after the vehicle she was traveling in wit her parents collided with fuel tanker on the Embu-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

The girl, 13, died on the spot.

Her parents suffered head, leg and hand injuries and were taken to Embu Referral Hospital for treatment.

According to the area police boss Antony Wanjuu, the driver of the car was overtaking another vehicle when it crashed into the Nairobi-bound tanker,.

Michael Chomba a witness said he saw the car swerve before it ploughed into the tanker and was thrown off the road.

Onlookers at the scene of the crash on October 19, 2019. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Kianyaga Police Station.