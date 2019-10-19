alexa Girl, 13, dies in Kirinyaga road crash - Daily Nation
Girl, 13, dies in Kirinyaga road crash

Saturday October 19 2019

Kirinyaga road crash

The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Kianyaga Police Station. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

GEORGE MUNENE
GEORGE MUNENE
A teenage girl was on Saturday killed after the vehicle she was traveling in wit her parents collided with fuel tanker on the Embu-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

The girl, 13, died on the spot.

Her parents suffered head, leg and hand injuries and were taken to Embu Referral Hospital for treatment.

According to the area police boss Antony Wanjuu, the driver of the car was overtaking another vehicle when it crashed into the Nairobi-bound tanker,.

Michael Chomba a witness said he saw the car swerve before it ploughed into the tanker and was thrown off the road.

Onlookers at the scene of the crash on October

Onlookers at the scene of the crash on October 19, 2019. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Kianyaga Police Station.

The police boss advised motorists to be cautious when on the highway to prevent such fatal crashes.