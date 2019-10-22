By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

At least 100 families have been displaced by floods in Githogondo village in Kirinyaga County.

The families living near Thiba River were rendered homeless after their houses were swept away and others submerged by floods occasioned by heavy rains pounding the region.

The victims are now being accommodated by the neighbours while others are spending their nights in the cold at the nearby Ngurubani town.

They narrated how the swollen river burst its banks and destroyed their mud-walled houses.

CARRIED AWAY

The victims' clothes, food and valuable documents including birth certificates were also carried away by the floods and they are now appealing for assistance.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru donated maize flour, cooking fat and soap to the victims.

"I had to intervene and assist the victims with what I had. It is true the families are suffering and well-wishers should help them," he added.

The families thanked Mr Kibiru for his donations and called on Governor Anne Waiguru's administration to follow suit.

A man helping a woman on October 22, 2019 cross River Murubara in Kirinyaga County whose bridge was swept away by floods. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

REBUILD HOUSES

"Governor Waiguru's government should step in and help us rebuild our houses and provide us with blankets and clothes as well as foodstuffs," said Ms Alice Muthoni.

The families lamented that their school going children have also not been spared by floods.

"Even the uniforms and books belonging to our children were swept away. The children are not going to school because they have also been adversely affected by the floods. The situation is a serious one," said Ms Catherine Wanjiku.

BRIDGE DESTROYED

And in Kamuchege village, residents are suffering after the Murubara River bridge was destroyed by floods.

Led by the Gathigiriri MCA Simon Waititu, the residents said they risk being carried away by the flood waters and urged the county government to intervene.

They asked Ms Waiguru’s administration to use the disaster management funds to rebuild the bridge.