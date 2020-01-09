By GEORGE MUNENE

Livestock farmers in Kirinyaga County are a worried lot following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

The disease has been reported in Mutithi where it is said to have killed some animals.

Farmers have warned that unless urgent measures are taken, the disease may wipe out all their livestock.

One of the farmers, Kariuki Wachira, is already counting losses after two of his cows died of the disease while six others are affected.

“Two of my animals have succumbed to the disease and the matter is of grave concern," said Mr Wachira.

VACCINATE ANIMALS

Mr Wachira said he reported the matter to the county Agriculture department but nothing much was done to assist him.

"Livestock officials visited my farm and only advised me on what to do to prevent the other animals from contracting the disease. They should vaccinate my animals if at all they are willing to help me," said Mr Wachira.

The farmers lamented that the disease is spreading fast and urged the county government to intervene.

County Livestock Director Gichangi Karimi confirmed the outbreak but allayed fears that the entire animal population is under threat.

"We are on high alert and there should be no cause for alarm," he stated.

QUARANTINE

Dr Karimi said the outbreak could have been occasioned by the influx of animals from the neighbouring counties.

"Local butchers are buying animals from other counties and bringing them to the area for slaughter. The animals are likely to be sick," he added.

Dr Karimi promised to have quarantine imposed to prevent the spread of the disease.

"We shall restrict movement of animals as a preventive measure after assessing the situation," he said.

The county is also planning to vaccinate all the 80,000 animals in the region against the deadly disease.

Dr Karimi urged farmers to be patient saying the county government is doing everything possible to contain the disease.

Asked how many animals have died, Dr Karimi said that he is only aware of one death.