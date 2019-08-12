The flour and the cooking fat the victim had bought were found at the scene of the murder.

By GEORGE MUNENE

A four-year-old girl was defiled, killed and her body dumped in a coffee farm in Kirinyaga County.

Stacy Nyakio’s body, which was found on Monday morning, had bruises on the neck, a pointer that she might have been strangled.

Last year, the victim's uncle Mr Laurence Murimi was also murdered and his body dumped in a coffee factory.

The family linked the killings to protracted land dispute.

MISSING

The body of the girl who went missing on Sunday evening, was a few metres from her parents' home at Gacigoini village.

According to the mother, Ms Jackline Wawira, she sent her daughter to the nearby shop to buy wheat flour and cooking fat.

"I sent my daughter to the shop but she never returned home. When she failed to show up, we looked for her throughout the night but this (Monday) morning we found her body in the farm,” said Ms Wawira.

The flour and the cooking fat the victim had bought were found at the scene of the murder.

As news of the gruesome murder shocked residents who rushed to the scene.

SHOCK

The girl's grandmother Ms Agnes Wanjiru said she learnt of the demise of her granddaughter with shock.

She said family of the deceased had embroiled in a land dispute with other family members.

"It is likely the child was eliminated due to land feud," she said.

Ngariama Ward Representative Erastus Ireri condemned the murder and called on the police to probe the incident.

Area chief Patrick Muriithi said the police are pursuing the killers.

"Police have commenced investigations into the matter," he said.