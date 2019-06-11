By GEORGE MUNENE

An Administration Policeman alleged to have attacked and seriously injured three revellers at a bar was on Tuesday charged in a Gichugu court with assault.

Corporal Gilbert Andika was accused of seriously injuring Ejideo Njeru, Joseph Gicobi and Alexander Muriuki on June 7, 2019 at Kiamutugu trading centre in Kirinyaga County.

However, the officer denied the charges before the Resident Magistrate Ogweno Odhiambo.

The officer, who has since been interdicted, was released on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

Mr Odhiambo, however warned the officer against interfering with prosecution witnesses.

The officer, who could not immediately raise the bond, was remanded.

Earlier, Mr Gichimu Githinji, the complainants’ lawyer said one of his clients was still admitted at Embu Level Five Hospital due to the injuries from the attack.

The court heard that the officer, who was drinking in the company of a woman, became violent when Mr Muriuki approached him to inform him that his companion was someone’s wife.

No sooner had Mr Muriuki finished passing the information, than the accused pounced on him and repeatedly clobbered him with a rungu as revellers scampered for safety.

Mr Muriuki’s screams attracted the attention of his two colleagues who were also beaten and seriously injured as they attempted to save him.