By NICHOLAS KOMU

A nine-year-old girl collapsed as she alighted from a matatu in Nyeri after she was allegedly molested by a man.

The girl, who according to her family is a sex abuse survivor, was allegedly groped by a stranger who offered to carry her on his laps in a crammed matatu.

The minor was in the company of her sister and grandmother when she was allegedly touched inappropriately by the man.

Nyeri Central sub-county police boss Paul Kuria said the suspect, who is in his 60s, is being held at Kiganjo Police Station for questioning.

"He is being interrogated as we wait for the medical report and statements from other witnesses before he can go to court," Mr Kuria said.