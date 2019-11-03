By GEORGE MUNENE

Women teachers have been urged to seek elective political seats in large numbers in 2022 electiosn.

The general secretary of the Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota) Benta Opande expressed concerns that teachers have been shying away from contesting the seats yet they are capable of leading.

She observed that female teachers are competent enough and that they should join active politics.

"Women can make very good members of Parliament, governors and even ward representatives and they should wake up and contest those seats," she stated.

KEWOTA SUPPORT

Speaking on Saturday evening in Kutus town in Kirinyaga County during the official opening of the association’s regional office, Ms Opande promised Kewota’s support for teachers willing to contest various positions.

"We want women teachers to take half of the political seats nationally come the next elections," she posed.

She dismissed as untrue accusations that the association was established to weaken the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

She explained that the role of Kewota is purely to empower women teachers and told those peddling such accusations to stop.

"We are not competing with Knut and we should be left alone to assist female teachers who are facing various challenges in their lives," added Ms Opande.

WOMEN DOING WELL

Kewota Chairperson Dorothy Muthoni echoed Ms Opande's sentiments.

She observed that women are doing well in politics and more should join the political arena.

"We have women governors among them Anne Waiguru and this clearly shows that we can take any seat even the presidency if we gather courage," said Ms Muthoni.

She lamented that many teachers were suffering from cancer.

She advised the teachers to start seeking early screening.

"Cancer is treatable if detected early enough and we are encouraging our members to be tested," she said.