By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi has declared that he will be seeking to re-capture the seat in the 2022 elections.

Speaking on Sunday at Rukenya Anglican Church in Gichugu Constituency, Mr Ndathi claimed he was rigged out in the 2017 elections and vowed that he will be in the gubernatorial race.

"The election was marred by massive irregularities and I was not satisfied," he told worshipers.

Mr Ndathi said he is fully prepared to contest, adding that in a free and fair poll, no one can defeat him.

He told incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru and others interested to vie for the top county seat to brace themselves for a tough political duel.

RIGGED OUT

Advertisement

"I had won the seat but I was rigged out. Everyone in the region knows that Jubilee was rigging polls in favour of some candidates. But in the next poll we shall not allow rigging to take place," he added.

The former county boss reiterated that the rigging witnessed in Jubilee was worse than that which was done during the Kanu era.

"Jubilee has become very unpopular following the 2017 polls," he stated.

On the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, Mr Ndathi told Kenyans to discuss it with sober minds to avoid chaos.

He asked Kenyans to read the document properly and make their decision without squabbling.

"We don't want chaos in our nation because of BBI," he stated.