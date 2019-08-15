By GEORGE MUNENE

Kenya Power (KPLC) has launched investigations into illegal electricity connections in Karuti village in Kirinyaga County.

According to acting Managing Director Jared Othieno, the investigations are as a result of the discovery of an illegally connected line.

"Through this line there were 28 service cables, 32 prepaid meters and seven electric poles. The meters were in direct supply and the line was constructed using substandard conductors hence endangering the lives of the consumers," he said in statement to the Nation.

Already, the illegal power lines have been disconnected from the company’s transformers.

LEGAL ACTION

KPLC wants to establish how the illegal connections were done and who did it so that legal action can be taken.

He warned that such an action is an economic crime under the law.

"We will enhance our campaigns to inform our customers and members of the public about the correct channels of paying for electricity," he said, adding that connecting power through illegal means is unsafe and could expose the public to accidents.

He explained that the company's officials have held meetings with the affected residents and their leaders and are working out a programme to provide them with legal electricity supply as soon as possible.

He appealed to the public to be vigilant and ensure that all applications and payments for electricity connections are made at KPLC offices across the country.

Last week, residents of Karuti protested when the company’s officials raided the village and disconnected power.