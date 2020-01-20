By GEORGE MUNENE

Members of the troubled Kirinyaga County Assembly have elected a new Speaker and declared a ceasefire in order to allow for a smooth running of House business.

During the tension packed poll on Monday, Anthony Waweru Gathumbi won by a landslide after all the 33 MCAs cast their votes in his favour. He garnered 32 votes while one was spoilt.

His four opponents got no vote.

Immediately after the election, the MCAs, who had earlier been divided into two warring political camps, declared that they had buried the hatchet.

MCAS UNITE

"We have realised that our battles have almost grounded the assembly to a halt and that is why we have come together. Due to our political differences, the assembly's legislative business has been adversely affected," Majority Leader Kamau Murango stated.

The MCAs lamented that their battles only benefitted a certain senior politician.

"Our disunity was only beneficial to a politician who was happy when we fought one another. We have resolved that there will be no more fighting. We want to make laws which can benefit the residents who elected us," added Mr Murango.

SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE

He continued, "Our unity starts now and we have resolved that from now henceforth, we will speak with one voice and work as a team. We will never entertain any person who comes to divide us."

The MCAs admitted that for the past six months, the Assembly had been rocked by squabbles and very little business was transacted.

His sentiments were echoed by Wamumu MCA Baptiste Kanga who narrated how he suffered after he was kicked out of the Agriculture committee yet he had not committed any offence.

Speaking after taking over the office, Mr Gathumbi, who is a former Lands chief officer, pledged to serve all without discrimination.