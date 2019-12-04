By GEORGE MUNENE

Twelve members of the Kirinyaga assembly, who were ousted as chairs of key house committees, were reinstated by a court on Wednesday.

Justice Lucy Gitari of the Kerugoya High Court said their removal was illegal and that "the proper procedure was not followed when [they] were kicked out".

"The court reinstates them accordingly," she ruled.

SUIT

The ward representatives had been replaced with their nominated colleagues.

Through lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, they sued the assembly and Clerk Kamau Aidi on grounds of interference with their positions.

In their affidavit, the lawmakers said there was no public participation before they lost their seats.

They also claimed their removal was illegal and unconstitutional as Speaker David Githanda had already tendered his resignation when the vote was held.

The MCAs further claimed their removal was politically motivated and vowed to fight for justice.

IMPACT

The MCAs' replacement with their nominated colleagues had been seen as likely to weaken efforts for the Executive to ensure speedy implementation of development projects.

Most of those who took over the positions were female legislators, who had been complaining of gender imbalance in committees.

Agriculture committee chairman, Mr Baptisa Kanga (Wamumu), and his Health counterpart Fredrick Bundi (Njukiini) were first to be voted out.

Mr Kanga's position was taken over by nominated MCA Caroline Muriithi while Mr Bundi was replaced by Ms Lucy Njeri.

The powerful Finance committee office was taken by nominated MCA Kefa Mugambi after Mutithi Ward Representative Peter Njomo was thrown out.

Others who lost their seats were Gudson Muchina (Tebere) and Pius Njogu (Thiba), who headed the Delegated Legislation and Welfare committees, respectively.

Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui, who chaired the Implementation committee, was also affected.

REACTIONS

Immediately after the court's verdict, the MCAs burst into celebrations, saying justice had been served.

"We welcome the ruling. Going by the court's decision, it is clear we were unlawfully removed from office. We are now ready to serve without fear or favour," said Mr Kanga.

Mr Wangui called for the assembly's dissolution to pave way for fresh polls.