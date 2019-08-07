By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka has ordered that all bars should remain closed on the national population census day to enable residents participate in the event.

He said bars should be shut by 6pm on August 24 so that all residents should be at home ready to be counted.

The county commissioner instructed chiefs and the police to implement his directive so that no one is locked out when the exercise kicks off.

"All residents should be at home that day and wait for enumerators who will be moving from house to house counting people," he said at Kirinyaga University.

COOPERATE

Accompanied by the National Director of Statics, Mr Caxton Munyoki, the administrator told bar owners to cooperate so that the census will be successful.

Mr Njoka assured the enumerators of their security and asked them not to fear when working at night.

"Security will be beefed up in urban and rural areas to make sure that the exercise will not be interfered with," he said.

Mr NJoka explained that census officials who will be in the company of security agents must have identification badges when entering people’s homes.

IDENTIFICATION

"Officials must identify themselves during census so that that the residents can furnish them with all the information required," he stated.

He advised the residents not to allow anybody who fails to identify himself or herself into their houses during the census.

"Criminals may take advantage of the census and commit crimes and residents should be careful," he said.