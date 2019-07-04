By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Striking health workers from Kirinyaga County have vowed to challenge the ruling by the Labour court that declared their ongoing strike illegal.

Through their four unions, the workers Thursday said they would immediately file an appeal after perusing the ruling.

"We must move to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling which left the workers shocked," said the Central region Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary Gor Goody.

Governor Anne Waiguru has given the workers until Friday midday to resume work or else face the sack.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Governor Waiguru said that no disciplinary action will be taken against health workers who resume duty by Friday.

“Medical personnel who choose to return back to work immediately will not be victimized for their past participation in the illegal strike,” Ms Waiguru said.

CONTEMPT

She further hit out at the medical staff over what she termed as contempt and disregard for the medical needs of residents.

“The illegal strike action by the health workers has been in contempt of court orders that ordered them back to work on two previous occasions. I would like to point out that it is critical that labour activists, and more specifically KMPDU and indeed all health sector service providers, first take into account the needs of Kenya’s vulnerable citizens before considering any industrial action. They must also note that in instances where there may be legitimate concerns, and Kirinyaga was not the case, the default position must never be to victimize patients, nor use those in need of urgent medical intervention as pawns in their personal ambitions,” Ms Waiguru said.

The county boss also accused the doctors of creating disturbance during past demonstrations.