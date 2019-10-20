By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and Mwea member of Parliament Kabinga Wathayu on Sunday clashed over the Sh15 billion Kenya Medical Research Institute project.

The two leaders faced off publicly at Riandira Primary School during Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Trouble started when Mr Wathayu stood up and accused Governor Anne Waiguru's government of plotting to sabotage the project.

Mr Wathayu claimed the government had refused to hand over the 100-acre land to Kemri to enable it commence the construction work.

He vowed action to protect the project which involves construction of a level five hospital, university, a medical supplies factory and a medical research center at Wamumu area in his constituency.

"Let the government be informed that I will die fighting for the rights of residents. It must give the crucial land documents to Kemri," he said.

Advertisement

DEFENCE

Mr Ndambiri then defended the government against the claims of sabotage and accused Mr Wathayu of telling lies.

"Kemri is not willing to enter into an agreement with Governor Waiguru's administration. That is why the title deed hasn't been handed over to it," he said.

"We want to know how our residents will benefit from the project. Kemri must sign an agreement with us if it wants to be given the land document."

The deputy governor told Kemri that the document will only be released once the agreement is signed.

Mr Ndambiri also said that the Senate's health committee will soon visit the region to arbitrate in the dispute.

The local Jubilee vice chairman Mr Mureithi Kang'ara echoed Mr Ndambiri's sentiments and told the government not to bow to pressure by the MP and his ilk.