By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici clashed on Sunday over a health workers' strike that has paralysed operations at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital and other facilities.

The two leaders told each other off at Nyagithuci Catholic Church in Gichugu constituency, much to the amazement of worshipers.

Trouble started when Mr Ndambiri blamed the strike on politics and told politicians to keep off the health sector.

He accused politicians opposed to Governor Anne Waiguru's leadership of inciting the workers to go on with the strike at the expense of residents.

PATHETIC FACILITIES

Mr Ndambiri said the government was working round the clock to ensure operations resumed in all health facilities so there should be no interference by local leaders.

It was at this point that Ms Ngirici stood and told Mr Ndambiri to stop misleading the public. She said the workers downed their tools due to pathetic state of the facilities.

"The workers were unhappy because the government failed to clean the facilities and provide medical equipment. There is no politics as alleged by the Deputy Governor. Let the truth be told," she said.

She vowed to continue carrying out her oversight role whether the government likes it or not.

NO DIALOGUE

Ms Ngirici further noted that health workers were still on strike as Governor Waiguru refused to hold talks with them.

"There is no treatment of patients in the area; our people are suffering. The government should stop chest-thumping and agree to talk to the workers so that the strike can be called off," she said.

While noting that she had been helping the sick to get treatment in other areas due to the crisis at home, the Woman Representative threatened to sue Kirinyaga for neglect.

OLIVE BRANCH

Mr Ndambiri said operations had resumed at some facilities as the county employed 100 new workers on contract.

"In Kerugoya and Kimbimbi hospitals, patients are being attended to. Ms Wangui should visit the facilities and see this for herself," he said.

Mr Ndambiri further said his boss extended an olive branch to the workers soon after the Labour court declared their strike illegal but they decided not to return to work.

"Some politicians who want the government to be seen as inefficient are still telling workers to keep off work," he said.

In a ruling on Thursday, justice Nzioki wa Makau of the Employment and Labour Relations Court noted that the Labour Act requires medics to provide essential services.