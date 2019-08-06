Kirinyaga man, 65, arrested for defiling schoolgirl

He was said to have lured the 14-year-old girl to his house in Karia village where he sexually abused her.

By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Police in Kirinyaga have arrested a sixty-five-year-old man for allegedly defiling a schoolgirl.

The suspect was seized on Monday evening and whisked away to Kerugoya Police Station for questioning.

He was said to have lured the 14-year-old girl to his house in Karia village where he sexually abused her.

However, the victim attracted scores of residents after she screamed for help.

The residents attempted to lynch the old man whose life was saved by the quick intervention by area assistant chief.

"Were it not for quick response by the administrator, the suspect would have been killed by the mob," said one of the residents.

A senior police officer, Mr Mohammed Bedel confirmed the arrest adding that the suspect will be charged with defilement once investigations are complete.

Mr Bedel said prosecution witnesses had recorded statements with the police.